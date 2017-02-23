Reports: Two D.C. police officers shot and wounded in Northeast D.C.
Two D.C. police officers were shot and wounded Thursday night in the Trinidad neighborhood of Northeast Washington, according to multiple D.C. police sources. D.C. police officer spokesman Hugh Carew said that two officers were transported to a hospital.
