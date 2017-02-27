Records show EPA's Pruitt used private email, despite denial
Scott Pruitt, President Donald Trump's controversial appointment to head the EPA, spelled out his vision for the agency at a key gathering of conservatives outside Washington, D.C. on Saturday. WASHINGTON - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt occasionally used private email to communicate with staff while serving as Oklahoma's attorney general, despite telling Congress that he always used a state email account for government business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman Donald Norcross and His brother Geo...
|10 min
|Norcross backstabber
|1
|Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl...
|10 min
|Pete
|447
|Breaking! Nancy Pelosi DEAD...
|13 min
|Hey Meathead
|11
|Fox News Stooges Lick Trump Manass!!!!! LOL
|20 min
|Liar Trump
|1
|National Deficit
|27 min
|Liar Trump
|9
|Hey Donald Trump you are one BAD HOMBRE you sho...
|54 min
|Soetoro
|16
|Donald Trump ( STAND TALL STAND STRONG)
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC