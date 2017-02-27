Records show EPA's Pruitt used privat...

Records show EPA's Pruitt used private email, despite denial

17 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Scott Pruitt, President Donald Trump's controversial appointment to head the EPA, spelled out his vision for the agency at a key gathering of conservatives outside Washington, D.C. on Saturday. WASHINGTON - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt occasionally used private email to communicate with staff while serving as Oklahoma's attorney general, despite telling Congress that he always used a state email account for government business.

