Protesters Rally, March in Washington in Support of Refugees, Immigrants

Protesters rallied and marched around Washington, D.C., Feb. 4, 2017, in support of immigrants and refugees outside the White House Despite the cold weather, families with children participated in support of immigrants and refugees, Feb. 4, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Protesters rallied and marched in Washington, D.C., Feb. 4, 2017, in support of immigrants and refugees outside the White House, along Pennsylvania Avenue and at the Capitol and Supreme Court building. Protesters assembled on the Capitol Hill, Feb. 4, 2017, to protest what they see as a ban on Muslims entering the United States.

