Presho Guardsman completes mission to...

Presho Guardsman completes mission to Washington, DC

Read more: Lyman County Herald

As a relatively new member of the National Guard, Casey Uthe of Presho recently completed a memorable assignment. Uthe is a member of South Dakota National Guard's Sioux Falls based 235th military police company, which was one of the many units present at the January 20 inauguration of Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States.

