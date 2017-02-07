Presho Guardsman completes mission to Washington, DC
As a relatively new member of the National Guard, Casey Uthe of Presho recently completed a memorable assignment. Uthe is a member of South Dakota National Guard's Sioux Falls based 235th military police company, which was one of the many units present at the January 20 inauguration of Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lyman County Herald.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is the best President we have ever had
|12 min
|Trump is da MANE
|2
|he's like a really smart person, has best words...
|24 min
|not an astroturfer
|10
|Stumpy Von Tramp conman turns scary 3 am call u...
|29 min
|not an astroturfer
|7
|Republiscams know all about astrorurfing, IOKIYAR
|36 min
|perennial fry cook
|2
|Elizabeth Warren Americas Joke
|1 hr
|The Truth
|4
|Help Mentally Ill People ( REPENT)
|1 hr
|You are
|2
|Repent ( DONALD TRUMP ) Repent
|1 hr
|You are
|6
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC