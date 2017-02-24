Police: Shooting that wounded officer...

Police: Shooting that wounded officers, killed man, occurred in gunfire exchange

A D.C. police officer and a man he was pursuing exchanged gunfire Thursday night during a violent struggle in the Trinidad neighborhood, police said Friday, leaving the man dead and two officers wounded. Precise details of the altercation remain murky, including who shot who about 10:40 p.m. in the Northeast Washington neighborhood near Gallaudet University.

