Police: Shooting that wounded officers, killed man, occurred in gunfire exchange
A D.C. police officer and a man he was pursuing exchanged gunfire Thursday night during a violent struggle in the Trinidad neighborhood, police said Friday, leaving the man dead and two officers wounded. Precise details of the altercation remain murky, including who shot who about 10:40 p.m. in the Northeast Washington neighborhood near Gallaudet University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another illegal arrested for murder
|6 min
|Aponi
|8
|Impeachment proceedings on the way
|8 min
|Aponi
|7
|Off to Mara Lago country club again this weekend ?
|13 min
|Aponi
|25
|Trump is putting the News media in their place!
|3 hr
|Rise above it
|3
|Massachusetts junkie Paradise
|7 hr
|know thy enema
|12
|Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl...
|7 hr
|Frogface Kate
|294
|"Drain The Swamp" Lol!!
|8 hr
|Aponi
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC