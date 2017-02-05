Pence: Education pick DeVos will be confirmed with his vote
JANUARY 17: Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the next Secretary of Education, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. DeVos is known for her advocacy of school choice and education voucher programs and is a long-time leader of the Republican Party in Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Gaping, seeping wounds every day, it's fine!
|6 hr
|Piel
|8
|The Latest: Trump to skip dinner with Washingto...
|6 hr
|davy
|164
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Will donald provide date time and place like obama
|12 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Aponi is nothing more than a blatant liar for V...
|12 hr
|Aponi
|11
|Lie twice in one comment so you can walk back o...
|15 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
|Desperate liars do desperate things!
|15 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC