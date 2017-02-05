Pence: Education pick DeVos will be c...

Pence: Education pick DeVos will be confirmed with his vote

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

JANUARY 17: Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the next Secretary of Education, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. DeVos is known for her advocacy of school choice and education voucher programs and is a long-time leader of the Republican Party in Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Gaping, seeping wounds every day, it's fine! 6 hr Piel 8
News The Latest: Trump to skip dinner with Washingto... 6 hr davy 164
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr TAAM 20,811
Will donald provide date time and place like obama 12 hr Aponi 1
Aponi is nothing more than a blatant liar for V... 12 hr Aponi 11
Lie twice in one comment so you can walk back o... 15 hr Donald duck Von T... 5
Desperate liars do desperate things! 15 hr Donald duck Von T... 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,305 • Total comments across all topics: 278,598,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC