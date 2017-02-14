Patti LaBelle is as sweet as her famous pie during fan encounter in Georgetown
Hey isn't that a legendary diva and pie peddler Patti LaBelle having a late lunch with friends Monday afternoon? LaBelle, who is in town for a Valentine's Day concert at the Kennedy Center, was spotted at Bourbon Steak in Georgetown just before 4 p.m. by a tipster. The "On My Own" singer was dining with two friends but was more than gracious when our wide-eyed source greeted the 72-year-old LaBelle with a familiar, "Hey, Miss Patti!" LaBelle shook hands with our star-struck spy and even invited the fan to have a seat at the table.
Read more at The Washington Post.
