Patti LaBelle is as sweet as her famous pie during fan encounter in Georgetown

13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Hey isn't that a legendary diva and pie peddler Patti LaBelle having a late lunch with friends Monday afternoon? LaBelle, who is in town for a Valentine's Day concert at the Kennedy Center, was spotted at Bourbon Steak in Georgetown just before 4 p.m. by a tipster. The "On My Own" singer was dining with two friends but was more than gracious when our wide-eyed source greeted the 72-year-old LaBelle with a familiar, "Hey, Miss Patti!" LaBelle shook hands with our star-struck spy and even invited the fan to have a seat at the table.

