Party, seniority and expertise help Californiaa s delegation flex political muscle in DC

OCTOBER 08: House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his wife Judy walk out of the caucus room after he announced that he will not be a candidate for Speaker of the House in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill October 8, 2015 in Washington, DC. Creating a sense of chaos among Republican members of the House, McCarthy was the front runner for Speaker until his surprise announcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.