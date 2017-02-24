One of D.C.'s most exclusive spots? C...

One of D.C.'s most exclusive spots? Congressional Cemetery's dog park.

The Washington Post

Buster, a Labradoodle, takes a romp through Congressional Cemetery. The cemetery has 400 dog owners on a waiting list for the opportunity to pay a fee and let their pets run free amid the graves of J. Edgar Hoover, signer of the Declaration of Independence Eldridge Gerry, Civil War photographer Matthew Brady, Marion Barry and others.

