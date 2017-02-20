Oakland: District 4's Local Heroes, L...

Oakland: District 4's Local Heroes, Lunar New Year celebrated

14 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

The Laurel District community celebrated the start of the Lunar New Year in tandem with the District 4's annual Local Heroes event on Feb. 18 at Laurel Elementary School. Hosted by Vice Mayor Annie Campbell Washington and the Laurel District Association, the event highlighted people and groups that have made contributions to the community this year.

Comments made yesterday: 26,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,460

