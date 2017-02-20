Oakland: District 4's Local Heroes, Lunar New Year celebrated
The Laurel District community celebrated the start of the Lunar New Year in tandem with the District 4's annual Local Heroes event on Feb. 18 at Laurel Elementary School. Hosted by Vice Mayor Annie Campbell Washington and the Laurel District Association, the event highlighted people and groups that have made contributions to the community this year.
