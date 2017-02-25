No candidate for Democratic National ...

No candidate for Democratic National Committee elected on first ballot

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

FEBRUARY 01: Council on American-Islamic Relations National Executive Director Nihad Awad, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison , and Gold Star father Khizr Khan listen during a news conference in front of the Capitol February 1, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Rep. Keith Ellison hosted the press conference to discuss President Donald Trump's travel ban, which prevents immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S, and objections to Senator Jeff Sessions' nomination to the position of Attorney General.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl... 2 min Pete 396
America And Donald Trump ( WON) 40 min Satan Lost 1
Katy Perry Lady Ga Ga Sarah Silverman( YOU LOST) 41 min Satan Lost 1
Satan And Witches ( YOU LOST ) 42 min Satan Lost 1
Trump is putting the News media in their place! 1 hr Political Atheist 39
Hey Donald Trump you are one BAD HOMBRE you sho... 1 hr Political Atheist 7
do not let jeff sessions do the investigation o... 1 hr Former Democrat 3
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,591 • Total comments across all topics: 279,170,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC