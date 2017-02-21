Next yoga? Meditation studios multiply
Take Five Meditation in Dupont Circle is the latest meditation studio to open in the D.C. area. Stress is on the rise in the U.S., up 6.25 percent from August 2016 to January 2017, according to a "Washingtonians are doers, and they do a lot," said Eldad Moraru, the co-founder and "chief contentment officer" at D.C.'s "[They're] a breed that seem to have every minute of the day accounted for, with very little free time to just relax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When you hear the word KKK or Nazi what comes t...
|2 min
|Political Atheist
|4
|Chealsea Clinton dad ???
|20 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|45
|Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl...
|25 min
|Chilli J
|429
|Bush speaks out for all to see
|35 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
|Hey Donald Trump you are one BAD HOMBRE you sho...
|1 hr
|Michelle O
|13
|4th straight weekend at country club, record ta...
|1 hr
|Deport Sassy
|11
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|1 hr
|Jessie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC