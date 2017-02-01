new Rehab project ramping up on the K...

new Rehab project ramping up on the Key Bridge

10 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

More scaffolding has been going up around the Key Bridge as crews, directed by the District Department of Transportation, seal cracks and work on repairs as part of a major rehabilitation project. The project has been ongoing since September, but activity has been increasing recently and the project is becoming more visible in the surrounding area.

