new Rehab project ramping up on the Key Bridge
More scaffolding has been going up around the Key Bridge as crews, directed by the District Department of Transportation, seal cracks and work on repairs as part of a major rehabilitation project. The project has been ongoing since September, but activity has been increasing recently and the project is becoming more visible in the surrounding area.
