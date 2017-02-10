Netanyahu heads to Washington for fir...

Netanyahu heads to Washington for first meeting with Trump

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, on February 12, 2017. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will set out for Washington on Monday for his first meeting with US President Donald Trump since he took office three weeks ago, testing a new but yet uncertain relationship amid a number of Israeli moves that would have raised hackles with the previous administration of Barack Obama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elizabeth Warren Americas Joke 1 hr the silent majority 8
Obama Presidential Library?? 1 hr the silent majority 47
Von Tramp conman lies his @ss off again 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 8
Confession from Fitchburg, MA..... 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 4
Donald Trump ( HELP THE HOMELESS ) 3 hr Donald duck Von T... 22
Help Mentally Ill People ( REPENT) 3 hr FlashHammerstein 4
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 3 hr Snowbird stay home 25
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,723 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC