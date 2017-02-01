Nestle USA leaving Glendale for Virginia
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is expected to announce today that Nestle, which currently manages its U.S. operations out of Glendale, will be moving to Rosslyn in Arlington County in northern Virginia, a television station in Washington, D.C., reported, citing sources. The new Nestle headquarters is expected to be in Rosslyn, just over the Key Bridge from Georgetown, according to NBC 4 Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whoopi Goldberg Compares Trump to the Taliban
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|5
|Chicago gang members pledged to work with Admin...
|1 hr
|Aponi
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|melvin perez
|20,802
|I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ...
|3 hr
|Ashamed American
|5
|Did Americans vote for TrumpÂ’s kids to be presi...
|4 hr
|YoursMineOurs
|11
|Do NOT trust. George, Donald and Lexie Norcross
|4 hr
|Norcross Judas
|1
|D.C. group goes from street gang to clothing st...
|5 hr
|terry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC