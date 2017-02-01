Nestle USA leaving Glendale for Virginia

Nestle USA leaving Glendale for Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is expected to announce today that Nestle, which currently manages its U.S. operations out of Glendale, will be moving to Rosslyn in Arlington County in northern Virginia, a television station in Washington, D.C., reported, citing sources. The new Nestle headquarters is expected to be in Rosslyn, just over the Key Bridge from Georgetown, according to NBC 4 Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whoopi Goldberg Compares Trump to the Taliban 1 hr Political Atheist 5
Chicago gang members pledged to work with Admin... 1 hr Aponi 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr melvin perez 20,802
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... 3 hr Ashamed American 5
Did Americans vote for TrumpÂ’s kids to be presi... 4 hr YoursMineOurs 11
Do NOT trust. George, Donald and Lexie Norcross 4 hr Norcross Judas 1
News D.C. group goes from street gang to clothing st... 5 hr terry 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. NASA
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,476 • Total comments across all topics: 278,473,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC