Nestle USA leaving Glendale for Virginia

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is expected to announce today that Nestle, which currently manages its U.S. operations out of Glendale, will be moving to Rosslyn in Arlington County in northern Virginia, a television station in Washington, D.C., reported, citing sources. The new Nestle headquarters is expected to be in Rosslyn, just over the Key Bridge from Georgetown, according to NBC 4 Washington.

