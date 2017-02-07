Motorist charged in death of pedestrian in D.C.
A 65-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Northwest Washington on Monday night by a speeding car whose driver was drunk, authorities said. The incident happened about 10:45 p.m. on U Street near 10th Street NW, according to D.C. police.
