Morning Bits

Morning Bits

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Rep. Tom Price testifies before a Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Health and Human Services secretary on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 24. Carlos Barria/REUTERS This won't be a walk in the park . "Amid growing newsroom discontent over his perceived resistance to critical coverage of Donald Trump, Wall Street Journal editor in chief Gerry Baker will host a town hall meeting next week where he is expected to address the paper's reporting on the new administration and answer questions from his staff."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No surprise here, von Tramp conman supporters l... 17 min Donald duck Von T... 1
9th Circuit Court slaps down Von Tramp conman M... 27 min Donald duck Von T... 9
nature cannot be fooled but people can be fooled (Jan '16) 28 min wjabbe 125
Republiscams know all about astrorurfing, IOKIYAR 34 min Donald duck Von T... 5
Going to be pretty hard to deflect from being R... 35 min Donald duck Von T... 3
Obama Presidential Library?? 1 hr Aponi 44
Google Hillary Clinton sings delete it 1 hr Aponi 4
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,056 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC