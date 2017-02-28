MGM National Harbor: Vegas-style dining comes to D.C. area

Chef Marcus Samuelsson's face lights up when asked to tell the story behind his "Yes, Chef" cocktail, made with pineapple juice, ginger beer and vodka and served at his restaurant, Marcus, inside the new MGM National Harbor resort and casino. In 2009, Samuelsson explains, he oversaw the Obamas' first state dinner at the White House.

