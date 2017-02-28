MGM National Harbor: Vegas-style dining comes to D.C. area
Chef Marcus Samuelsson's face lights up when asked to tell the story behind his "Yes, Chef" cocktail, made with pineapple juice, ginger beer and vodka and served at his restaurant, Marcus, inside the new MGM National Harbor resort and casino. In 2009, Samuelsson explains, he oversaw the Obamas' first state dinner at the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Congressman and his Brothers from NJ
|5 min
|American
|2
|Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres...
|6 min
|Just Think
|71
|Breaking! Nancy Pelosi DEAD...
|1 hr
|Patriot Act
|16
|Chealsea Clinton dad ???
|3 hr
|Political Atheist
|48
|Nothing new here
|3 hr
|Political Atheist
|2
|Why do so many demos wear masks
|4 hr
|25or6to4
|7
|Massachusetts number 1
|5 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC