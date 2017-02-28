MGM National Harbor: Vegas-style dini...

MGM National Harbor: Vegas-style dining comes to D.C. area

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Chef Marcus Samuelsson's face lights up when asked to tell the story behind his "Yes, Chef" cocktail, made with pineapple juice, ginger beer and vodka and served at his restaurant, Marcus, inside the new MGM National Harbor resort and casino. In 2009, Samuelsson explains, he oversaw the Obamas' first state dinner at the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corrupt Congressman and his Brothers from NJ 5 min American 2
News Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres... 6 min Just Think 71
Breaking! Nancy Pelosi DEAD... 1 hr Patriot Act 16
Chealsea Clinton dad ??? 3 hr Political Atheist 48
Nothing new here 3 hr Political Atheist 2
Why do so many demos wear masks 4 hr 25or6to4 7
Massachusetts number 1 5 hr Donald duck Von T... 18
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,650 • Total comments across all topics: 279,235,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC