Melania Trump announces White House v...

Melania Trump announces White House visitor office will reopen

Wednesday Read more: WICU12 Erie

The president gets to live there, but the White House actually belongs to the American people and starting March 7, they can start to take tours for the first time during Donald Trump's presidency. "I am excited to reopen the White House to the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year.

Read more at WICU12 Erie.

