Melania Trump announces White House visitor office will reopen
The president gets to live there, but the White House actually belongs to the American people and starting March 7, they can start to take tours for the first time during Donald Trump's presidency. "I am excited to reopen the White House to the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican women busted for illegal voting
|3 min
|parasite blaster
|4
|Trump is the best President we have ever had
|6 min
|Hypocrisy Detector
|12
|Donald Trump Is Love
|9 min
|not a liberal bed...
|3
|Repent Repent Repent Repent ( REPENT)
|10 min
|Preacher
|2
|is the trump camp
|19 min
|trump a rookie
|1
|russians near usa main land
|29 min
|putin is trash
|24
|Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl...
|30 min
|Frogface Kate
|38
|Whatever happened to FBI HRT sniper, Lon Horiuchi (Feb '12)
|5 hr
|Karen Kraft
|413
