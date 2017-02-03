Man sought in 2 bank robberies on sam...

Man sought in 2 bank robberies on same day - one successful, one not

12 hrs ago

D.C. police and the FBI are seeking a man wearing a black wool coat who authorities say robbed one bank in downtown Washington on Thursday, and then tried to rob another branch later the same day. The first institution struck was a TD Bank in the 900 block of Seventh Street NW, near the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Mount Vernon Square.

