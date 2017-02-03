Man sought in 2 bank robberies on same day - one successful, one not
D.C. police and the FBI are seeking a man wearing a black wool coat who authorities say robbed one bank in downtown Washington on Thursday, and then tried to rob another branch later the same day. The first institution struck was a TD Bank in the 900 block of Seventh Street NW, near the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Mount Vernon Square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump mexico says they will
|6 min
|Eville
|6
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me.
|14 min
|scotty steiner
|1
|America Last
|1 hr
|Aponi
|3
|well some people got questions
|1 hr
|Aponi
|11
|Why are demos so inclined to be felons
|13 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Obama Presidential Library??
|13 hr
|Aponi
|41
|I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ...
|13 hr
|Aponi
|8
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC