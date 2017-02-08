Man shot, wounded by police is identified
D.C. police Wednesday released the name of a man shot by officers a day earlier after he brandished a BB gun following an armed robbery. At about 8 a.m. Tuesday, pedestrians flagged down officers in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road SE to report a robbery, D.C. police said.
