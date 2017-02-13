Man found fatally shot on grounds of ...

Man found fatally shot on grounds of closed Southeast Washington school

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A 30-year-old man was found fatally shot Sunday night in a field on the grounds of a closed school in the Washington Highlands neighborhood of Southeast Washington, D.C. police said. Kenny Bell of Southeast was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3800 block of Eighth Street SE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Finally got a businessman for a President, and ... 1 hr Smh 2
How much more lying must we listen to from trum... 1 hr Frosty 11
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 1 hr thinking man 37
Donald Trump ( HELP THE HOMELESS ) 4 hr Political Atheist 38
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Lauren 20,826
Please explain this 5 hr Aponi 1
Donald and George Norcross 5 hr PWT 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,732 • Total comments across all topics: 278,841,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC