Man found fatally shot on grounds of closed Southeast Washington school
A 30-year-old man was found fatally shot Sunday night in a field on the grounds of a closed school in the Washington Highlands neighborhood of Southeast Washington, D.C. police said. Kenny Bell of Southeast was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3800 block of Eighth Street SE.
