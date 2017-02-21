Kasich says town hall protests are getting through to Capitol Hill
Ohio Gov. John Kasich is calling on congressional Republicans to sidestep hardcore conservatives and work with Democrats to salvage at least some of the Medicaid expansion amid the repeal of Obamacare. Kasich said it's "not acceptable" to totally end health-care coverage for the needy in an appearance this morning on CBS' "Face the Nation," which was taped after the governor's Oval Office meeting Friday with President Donald Trump. Kasich was among the handful of Republican governors to accept the expansion of Medicaid to lower-income Americans under the 2010 Affordable Care Act and has been fighting to preserve key components in meetings with GOP governors and federal officials on Friday and Saturday in Washington D.C. "I think there are some very conservative Republicans in the House who are going to say just get rid of the whole thing.
