Jordan Goes To Washington: 7-year-old Indiana boy lobbies for "Right To Try" law

A seven-year-old boy from Indianapolis was there watching on as newly confirmed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos took the oath of office Tuesday . Jordan McLinn , who became the face of the "Right to Try" bill in Indiana, flew to Washington D.C. to meet with Vice President Mike Pence.

