Investigations into Russia to continue after Flynn's exit

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., center, flanked by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, left, and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., pauses as he answers... . Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, flanked by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, left, and Rep. John Conyers, ... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.