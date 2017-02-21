In Trumpa s first speech to Congress, will decorum hold?
This Dec. 8, 2008, file photo shows the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. A presidential speech to Congress is one of those all-American moments that ooze ritual and decorum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cpac straw poll
|2 min
|deport the UniParty
|2
|Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl...
|4 min
|Imbecile Watch
|339
|What happened to
|1 hr
|Piel
|1
|The Roast of Hillary
|1 hr
|Piel
|5
|Hostages for cash ramson paid
|1 hr
|Patriot Act
|2
|POTUS skipping White House correspondence dinne...
|2 hr
|deport Hollyweird
|2
|Trump Help Family Life Bookstore ( PLEASE)
|6 hr
|Political Atheist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC