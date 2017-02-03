Impromptus: Obama at play, &c.by Jay ...

Impromptus: Obama at play, &c.by Jay NordlingerI am somewhat amazed...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: National Review Online

Country Club in the news - the national news, and possibly international news. This is a club outside Washington, D.C. I know it rather well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jesus is awesome.......not gangs or President. 45 min Friends at peace 1
Jesus Christ is awesome............gangs or Pre... 47 min Friends at home 1
God is Awesome........not Gangs or Presidents 49 min Friends 1
The South Machines 50 min Friends in your w... 1
Power......................Fast Power 53 min Friends in your w... 1
The News 58 min Friends in your w... 1
whats trump got done 1 hr Patriot Act 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC