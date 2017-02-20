Huge stakes for Trump immigration do-...

Huge stakes for Trump immigration do-over

14 hrs ago Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

President Donald Trump is preparing to seize on a second chance to make a first impression with the release this week of a new executive order temporarily halting travel from citizens of seven nations he says pose a high risk of terrorism. The order will form the second thrust of a new administration push to significantly overhaul the shape of the American immigration system, following the release of new memos Tuesday empowering state and local authorities to enforce laws that could eventually lead to mass deportations.

