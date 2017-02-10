House fire in Northeast Washington leaves 2 people injured
Two people are in critical condition and a firefighter suffered minor injuries after a house fire on Capitol Hill. A fire in a home on Capitol Hill that left two occupants critically injured early Friday began in a basement furnace, investigators for the D.C. fire department have found.
