Hello? People swamp Congress with cal...

Hello? People swamp Congress with calls in era of Trump

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A lot of politics is about the basics, and in Congress that means answering the phone. By that measure, life on Capitol Hill in the Trump era is a struggle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
well some people got questions 46 min Patriot 9
America Last 1 hr Patriot 2
trump mexico says they will 2 hr Patriot Act 3
Why are demos so inclined to be felons 5 hr Aponi 1
Obama Presidential Library?? 5 hr Aponi 41
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... 5 hr Aponi 8
Donald Hitler Trump is also a crook 7 hr NASTY MAN 4
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Ferguson
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,137 • Total comments across all topics: 278,534,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC