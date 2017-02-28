Has the State Department been sidelined?

Has the State Department been sidelined?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events PHOTOS FROM the restaurant at the Trump International Hotel in the Old Post Office on Saturday night confirm that President Trump had dinner with Nigel Farage , the former leader of the U.K. Independence Party and a key leader of the campaign for Britain to exit the European Union. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his wife were dining separately, not included in Mr. Trump's party, according to the account of a journalist, Benny Johnson, who had booked a nearby table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Breaking! Elizabeth Warren scalped.... 23 min Political Atheist 2
Its time to start ignoring the riff raff 44 min Irving 7
Witches in white dresses... 46 min Political Atheist 1
News Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres... 59 min Jim-ca 25
Let's investigate our retarded president first ... 1 hr Patriot Act 10
News Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl... 2 hr Political Atheist 462
SNL tonight or Presidential Address Watch Donal... 3 hr Insider 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC