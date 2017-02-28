Has the State Department been sidelined?

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events PHOTOS FROM the restaurant at the Trump International Hotel in the Old Post Office on Saturday night confirm that President Trump had dinner with Nigel Farage , the former leader of the U.K. Independence Party and a key leader of the campaign for Britain to exit the European Union. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his wife were dining separately, not included in Mr. Trump's party, according to the account of a journalist, Benny Johnson, who had booked a nearby table.

