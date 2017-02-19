Graham: Trump must punish Russia for election interference
There are 14 comments on the The Washington Post story from 17 hrs ago, titled Graham: Trump must punish Russia for election interference. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
In this Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 file photo, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, talks with David Friedman, center, nominated to be U.S. Ambassador to Israel, accompanied by former Connecticut Sen. Joseph Lieberman on Capitol Hill in Washington, during Friedman's confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Lieberman introduced Friedman to the committee.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.
|
Since: Aug 11
11,616
Location hidden
|
#1 12 hrs ago
trump needs to have sessions investigate graham for being a traitor
|
#2 12 hrs ago
We've already had the punishment of Russia for a narrative based in absolutely no evidence and unsupportable allegations. Obama did that to start the false, jingoisic narrative now used by Democrats to try imposing an illegal coup in America, as they did in Ukraine and with the terror enabling "Arab Springs" resulting in genocides. Maintaining false narratives is how Democrats have imposed their sick distortions of truth and morality. Now, those narratives toy with reestablishing a Cold War. The destructive characters of Democrat leadership are becoming easier to detect and expose.
|
#3 11 hrs ago
Putin and his cronies were punished by Obama. Putin turned around and punished his own people to make them hate the United States and rally behind him.
Sort of like Trump saying he is going to build a wall that will drain our coffers, blame Mexico for not paying for it and sticking the bill to the US citizens.
Trump's idea of tax reform is to stick to the middle class.
Trump's idea of repeal and replace healthcare is again a ploy to get the tax payers to foot the bill instead of getting to the root of the problem.
Trump is just an Oligarch wrapped in the Stars and Stripes.
|
#4 11 hrs ago
People should be careful about what they wish for in public because their wish may come true. Many people now are too young to remember the cold war and vietnam war - too young to remember how we, Americans did not get into those conflicts.
President John F. Kennedy was assassinated shortly after giving a speech in which he advocated a path toward coexisting with the Russians. If the U.S. could make a real peace with the Russians and honor and enforce the treaties we make with them, the proxy wars will cease. The proxy wars have been going on since the end of World War II. Even after communism has fallen, it continues. Almost all of the American cold war warriors and experts on knowledge about the enemy are retired. No one has replaced them. Now we have so many people who want to have a war of wits with the Russians while being so unarmed for the conflict.
|
#5 10 hrs ago
Victorian Nuland and her neocon relatives Fred Kagan and Kim Kagan and the rest of their clan need to be exterminated for their sins against peace.
|
#6 6 hrs ago
I would have to say that Graham realizes hes probably not part of the new Republicans.Having Trump fail would be great for him.
|
Richmond, Canada
|
#7 6 hrs ago
Was there any Russian hacking?
Wikkileaks is an International freedom information entity supported by global populism, that cannot be touched , as US Constitution and Law have no say.
H. Clinton and the Democrats won nothing by keeping on saying Russia and the Russian hacking as well as there is the question whether hacking was true or not or just fake news.
Is Trump his own man by keeping his saying of NATO and Russia or be tilted by others, by still running the leftover Obama chaos by the standpoint of foreign policy regarding Russia ,NATO, and China, that he is doing exactly H. Clinton way as she runs exactly all these in the foreign policy if ever elected.
However, the chapter of Former USSR versus US is closed when there is no Soviet Union.
Why then there is still NATO?
What US facing today is a lot of internal problems when too many immigrants and illegals are hoisted to a too large degree, which could affect future elections if tourism anchor babies and people with less than 8 years continuous residence are granted citizenships.
The foreign policy since Clinton time has been shown awful.
Why is still NATO there now?
NATO was formed to combat WARSAW Pact and basically it was to propel against communisms spreading.
Hence, today's NATO has no purpose and is assailing the emptiness because it is not Russia to be labeled as NATO's will and standpoint.
Since NATO was forged to be against communism, to take on Russia today is the wrong business.
President Trump is to face up as what he said during the election to be his own man , instead of still doing the Obama nuisance stuff , to see what consequences and detrimental effects be then.
What is the fate of NATO?
NATO is running out of time--When NATO is obsolete, it means it is too old- to be scraped away as it is not fit for today's business and agenda
Now the world is global free world way of policies according to the people worldwide as they call it
|
#8 6 hrs ago
The most ironic video in America political history: Obama said the election process was CLEAN - until Hillary "Vodka Queen" Clinton LOST AGAIN.
|
#9 5 hrs ago
You sound like the kind of filth that worked at Auschwitz Birkenau.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#10 4 hrs ago
Not really snowflake, they were national socialist leftist tards, you know, Obama, Hillary supporters, the real danger always comes from the alt-leftist extremists cupcake.
|
#11 3 hrs ago
The SS were heroes who fought to save the West from the Godless hordes of Communism, and without the NSDAP, and the courageous sacrifices of the Wehrmacht in the East, the entire West would have went pure Stalinist Red by 1941
|
#13 1 hr ago
Let me guess....history was not your forte. No surprise you live in texASS! Feel free to seig heil all you want nazi filth.
|
#14 1 hr ago
Your posts are word games and I refuse to have a battle of wits with an unarmed person.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#15 1 hr ago
I knew you were unarmed when I read your incoherent post, please study history snowflake, the Nazi's were leftist national socialists, your type of people.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's Age ?
|1 hr
|Seventy-one Years
|8
|Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl...
|2 hr
|Squidy
|160
|Chealsea Clinton dad ???
|2 hr
|I know
|10
|Get Off Stage-Go To Work
|3 hr
|Piel
|15
|National Security advisor
|3 hr
|Piel
|1
|Angry Democrats turn AGAINST Obama, now...
|3 hr
|Political Atheist
|1
|trumps tongue was in bill clinton's asz! lol!
|3 hr
|Patriot Act
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC