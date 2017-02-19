There are on the The Washington Post story from 17 hrs ago, titled Graham: Trump must punish Russia for election interference. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

In this Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 file photo, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, talks with David Friedman, center, nominated to be U.S. Ambassador to Israel, accompanied by former Connecticut Sen. Joseph Lieberman on Capitol Hill in Washington, during Friedman's confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Lieberman introduced Friedman to the committee.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.