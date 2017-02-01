Gorsuch schooled in ways of Washingto...

Gorsuch schooled in ways of Washington when his mom led EPA

As a high school student, Gorsuch, 49, had a ringside seat to watch the rise and fall of his mother in her tenure as the first woman to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Anne Gorsuch Burford came to Washington from Colorado with her children in tow in 1981, appointed to lead the EPA by President Ronald Reagan.

