Gorsuch faces scrutiny in divided Senate
Sen. Richard Blumenthal speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Captiol January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Democratic senator said hewould vote against his colleague Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general of the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald put Iran on notice
|1 hr
|telling it straight
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|Canadian Bound Celebrities
|2 hr
|liberal
|11
|Bumbling and belligerent Trump is gonna have us...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|At prayer breakfast Tramp didnÂ’t ask for prayer...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|Uc Berkeley Democrats go wild
|2 hr
|Political Atheist
|3
|Go Trump !!
|3 hr
|jaykayel
|10
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC