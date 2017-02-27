Georgetown's ANC in favor of planned Georgetown-Rosslyn gondola
Earlier this month , the Arlington County Board wrote a letter, stating that they do not plan on helping fund the planned gondola system that will connect Rosslyn, Virginia with Washington, D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood. This lack of support doesn't seem to have spread to ANC 2E as they passed a resolution on Monday in favor of the project moving forward, though with a few reservations.
