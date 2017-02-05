George Washington almost broke the law trying to recapture his freed slave
When George Washington was sworn in as America's first president in 1789, his wife Martha did not accompany him to the nation's capital in Manhattan. Instead, she remained at the family estate in Mount Vernon, complaining to all who would listen, including to the household slaves, who were well accustomed to dealing with Mrs. Washington's moods - especially a teenage girl named Ona Judge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mitch McConnell suddenly thinks blocking SJC ap...
|47 min
|Aponi
|9
|Google Hillary Clinton sings delete it
|49 min
|Aponi
|1
|McCain, Graham lead in GOP criticism of Trump b...
|1 hr
|spud
|27
|Want to keep Illegals from crossing the Border?...
|2 hr
|NASTY MAN
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Angel Gabriel
|20,808
|ISIS he alone has a secret plan to defeat ISIS ...
|13 hr
|Aponi
|22
|Sarah Silverman ( JESUS WINS )
|16 hr
|ACTS 2 38
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC