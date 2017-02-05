George Washington almost broke the la...

George Washington almost broke the law trying to recapture his freed slave

Read more: New York Post

When George Washington was sworn in as America's first president in 1789, his wife Martha did not accompany him to the nation's capital in Manhattan. Instead, she remained at the family estate in Mount Vernon, complaining to all who would listen, including to the household slaves, who were well accustomed to dealing with Mrs. Washington's moods - especially a teenage girl named Ona Judge.

