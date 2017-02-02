From cable TV to cattlemen's websites...

From cable TV to cattlemen's websites, flood of Trump news swamps the media

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Here is the latest news from the "Stock Exchange," a website you've probably never seen that tracks news of interest to cattlemen and ranchers: Tracy Brunner, president of the National Cattlemen's Beef Assn. is worried that the Trump administration's protectionist trade policies are going to be a disaster for his industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have a Look at what an idiot sounds like 20 min Donald duck Von T... 3
Republicans tell 7 lies in defense of the Musli... 22 min Donald duck Von T... 3
Do idiot Von Tramp conman supporters know they ... 29 min Donald duck Von T... 3
News The Latest: Trump to skip dinner with Washingto... 51 min Pete 151
Bumbling and belligerent Trump is gonna have us... 1 hr bad 17
At prayer breakfast Tramp didnÂ’t ask for prayer... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 5
Why's so many mamy people angry? 2 hr 25or6to4 3
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. China
  4. Fort Hood
  5. North Korea
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,711 • Total comments across all topics: 278,514,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC