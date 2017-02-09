French manicures, Bud Light and fly fishing: How Trump staffers are changing Washington DC
Washington DC motorcycle police lead the inaugural parade for US President Donald Trump. Trump's new staff have brought to the capital with them new habits and preferences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop discrimination
|6 min
|Enough
|11
|My hero Senator Elizabeth Warren
|16 min
|Thums up
|4
|George Norcross Behind Cyber Hacks and Harassment
|5 hr
|Keith
|2
|Bumbling and belligerent Trump is gonna have us...
|5 hr
|Aponi
|27
|Everyone in the White House is hawking Ivanka's...
|7 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|10
|Fox news and Von Tramp conman as well as suppor...
|7 hr
|Aponi
|5
|This is how you protect cops
|8 hr
|Melodrama
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC