Free zoo admission on Presidentsa Day

George Washington supposedly knew the value of a dollar so the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium seeks to honor the first President of the United States by continuing its tradition of offering free admission on Presidents' Day, the federal holiday created in Washington's honor. Admission to the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium is FREE from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. on Presidents' Day, Feb. 20. Standard parking fees will still apply.

