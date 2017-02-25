Four armed late night robberies in Up...

Four armed late night robberies in Upper NW, nearby Montgomery

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Three armed robberies were reported late Friday night in Upper Northwest Washington and a fourth in nearby Montgomery County, and D.C. police said they think that the same robbers carried out all of them. The four holdups occurred within a two hour period, with the first around 10:30 p.m. in Montgomery, and the fourth just before midnight in the 3500 block of Connecticut Avenue NW in the District, D.C. police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Off to Mara Lago country club again this weekend ? 5 min Texas and not proud 28
If he opens his claptrap, Straight up lies and ... 12 min Donald duck Von T... 9
Trump is putting the News media in their place! 14 min Texas 4
The stock market 17 min Donald duck Von T... 13
Another illegal arrested for murder 21 min Donald duck Von T... 9
Swedish Democrats claim Trump was right 25 min Donald duck Von T... 15
Obama Library: $1.5 BILLION!!!! 43 min Donald duck Von T... 28
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,996 • Total comments across all topics: 279,132,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC