Four armed late night robberies in Upper NW, nearby Montgomery

Three armed robberies were reported late Friday night in Upper Northwest Washington and a fourth in nearby Montgomery County, and D.C. police said they think that the same robbers carried out all of them. The four holdups occurred within a two hour period, with the first around 10:30 p.m. in Montgomery, and the fourth just before midnight in the 3500 block of Connecticut Avenue NW in the District, D.C. police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.