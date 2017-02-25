Four armed late night robberies in Upper NW, nearby Montgomery
Three armed robberies were reported late Friday night in Upper Northwest Washington and a fourth in nearby Montgomery County, and D.C. police said they think that the same robbers carried out all of them. The four holdups occurred within a two hour period, with the first around 10:30 p.m. in Montgomery, and the fourth just before midnight in the 3500 block of Connecticut Avenue NW in the District, D.C. police said.
