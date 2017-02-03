First on CNN: ATF seeking sharp incre...

First on CNN: ATF seeking sharp increase of agents in Chicago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

SEPTEMBER 16: Armed ATF agents stage on the 11th Street Bridge adjacent to the Navy Yard complex where a shooting took place early this morning September 16, 2013 in Washington, DC. Early reports indicate that several people may have been shot, and police are still trying to determine the number of suspects involved in the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 min Angel Gabriel 20,808
Mitch McConnell suddenly thinks blocking SJC ap... 1 hr Political Atheist 8
ISIS he alone has a secret plan to defeat ISIS ... 2 hr Aponi 22
Want to keep Illegals from crossing the Border?... 4 hr NASTY MAN 1
Sarah Silverman ( JESUS WINS ) 6 hr ACTS 2 38 1
Donald Trump ( JESUS WILL WIN ) 6 hr ACTS 2 38 1
Von Tramp just said repeal and replace probably... 6 hr Donald duck Von T... 16
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,265 • Total comments across all topics: 278,559,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC