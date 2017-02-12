Ferocious winds push into area;66 mph gust reported
Ferocious winds pushed into the Washington metropolitan area late Sunday night, toppling trees and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses, authorities said.. Residents of the area were warned by the National Weather Service to remain indoors as gusts rose above 60 mph.
