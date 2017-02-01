Fatal fire in Northeast was intention...

Fatal fire in Northeast was intentionally set, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A fatal fire at a home last week in Northeast Washington's Trinidad neighborhood was intentionally set, according to the D.C. fire department. The body of Awlachew Ayele, 66, was found by firefighters after they extinguished Thursday's early-morning blaze in the 1100 block of Queen Street NE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald put Iran on notice 1 hr telling it straight 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr white girls 20,804
Canadian Bound Celebrities 2 hr liberal 11
Bumbling and belligerent Trump is gonna have us... 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 7
At prayer breakfast Tramp didnÂ’t ask for prayer... 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 1
Uc Berkeley Democrats go wild 2 hr Political Atheist 3
Go Trump !! 3 hr jaykayel 10
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC