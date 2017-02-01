Fatal fire in Northeast was intentionally set, officials say
A fatal fire at a home last week in Northeast Washington's Trinidad neighborhood was intentionally set, according to the D.C. fire department. The body of Awlachew Ayele, 66, was found by firefighters after they extinguished Thursday's early-morning blaze in the 1100 block of Queen Street NE.
