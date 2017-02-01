Europeans Fear Breitbart Will Be Used as Propaganda Channel
U.S. President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly during Trump's meeting with cyber security experts in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Jan. 31, 2017. Breitbart News, the iconoclastic far-right website run until recently by White House strategist Steve Bannon, is planning to push deeper into Europe and to open bureaus soon in Germany and France to add to one already in London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald put Iran on notice
|1 hr
|telling it straight
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|Canadian Bound Celebrities
|2 hr
|liberal
|11
|Bumbling and belligerent Trump is gonna have us...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|At prayer breakfast Tramp didnÂ’t ask for prayer...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|Uc Berkeley Democrats go wild
|2 hr
|Political Atheist
|3
|Go Trump !!
|3 hr
|jaykayel
|10
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC