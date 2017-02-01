Europeans Fear Breitbart Will Be Used as Propaganda Channel

U.S. President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly during Trump's meeting with cyber security experts in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Jan. 31, 2017. Breitbart News, the iconoclastic far-right website run until recently by White House strategist Steve Bannon, is planning to push deeper into Europe and to open bureaus soon in Germany and France to add to one already in London.

