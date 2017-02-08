Distrust of unbelievers runs deep in American history
Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., is sworn in to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing to become U.S. attorney general on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 10, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Kevin Lamarque *Editors: This photo may only be republished with RNS-HOFFMEIER-OPED, originally published on Jan. 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trumps dad states unfairness
|26 min
|Impeached
|1
|Will president trump be impeached in 2017?
|1 hr
|American
|20
|Chicken little the un American demo troll
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|5
|Stumpy Von Tramp conman turns scary 3 am call u...
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|9
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Will donald provide date time and place like obama
|1 hr
|Aponi
|2
|Trump is the best President we have ever had
|2 hr
|Aponi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC