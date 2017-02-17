Destroy' the Johnson Amendment? Trump...

Destroy' the Johnson Amendment? Trump's rhetoric meets reality

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Religion News Service

President Donald Trump, center, watches acolytes pass by as he is accompanied by his wife Melania, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, right, during a prayer service at Washington National Cathedral the morning after his inauguration, in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Carlos Barria Expanding religious freedom is a defining issue for religious conservatives who propelled President Trump to the White House, and the centerpiece of Trump's religious freedom agenda is ending the 1950's-era law that says houses of worship can lose their tax-exempt status if they engage in partisan campaigning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stock market up 4 percent in four weeks 1 hr Nobama is finally... 9
A reminder about the free Press in this country... 1 hr Beat the Press 11
Trump helps coal states 1 hr Plantation Watch 13
News Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl... 1 hr Trump Is A Piece ... 106
Every media outlet in the country including fox... 2 hr Trump Is A Piece ... 25
Whatever happened to FBI HRT sniper, Lon Horiuchi (Feb '12) 3 hr SeventhDaughter 415
Von Tramp conman Heil Trampenfuhrer decrees! 4 hr deport the Global... 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,636 • Total comments across all topics: 278,977,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC