Destroy' the Johnson Amendment? Trump's rhetoric meets reality
President Donald Trump, center, watches acolytes pass by as he is accompanied by his wife Melania, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, right, during a prayer service at Washington National Cathedral the morning after his inauguration, in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Carlos Barria Expanding religious freedom is a defining issue for religious conservatives who propelled President Trump to the White House, and the centerpiece of Trump's religious freedom agenda is ending the 1950's-era law that says houses of worship can lose their tax-exempt status if they engage in partisan campaigning.
