Democrats demand Sessionsa recusal as lawmakers look for links between Moscow and Washington

Capitol Hill's two leading Democrats called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself this week from any probes involving President Trump's administration and its possible ties to the Russia government House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, said Wednesday that Mr. Sessions should be prohibited from overseeing any Justice Department investigations concerning the current White House and the Kremlin as reports emerge surrounding conversations said to have occurred between Moscow and Mr. Trump's aides prior to the president's swearing-in last month.

