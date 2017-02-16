Democrats demand Sessionsa recusal as...

Democrats demand Sessionsa recusal as lawmakers look for links between Moscow and Washington

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Capitol Hill's two leading Democrats called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself this week from any probes involving President Trump's administration and its possible ties to the Russia government House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, said Wednesday that Mr. Sessions should be prohibited from overseeing any Justice Department investigations concerning the current White House and the Kremlin as reports emerge surrounding conversations said to have occurred between Moscow and Mr. Trump's aides prior to the president's swearing-in last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl... 23 min White Coat 47
russians near usa main land 26 min Political Atheist 28
Hey The democrat and republican topix erased 1 hr Truth 1
Refugee weapons seized 1 hr Aponi 5
Mexican women busted for illegal voting 1 hr Aponi 6
Demos why not vote in mexican elections 2 hr Aponi 2
Mexican boycott 2 hr Go home 1
Whatever happened to FBI HRT sniper, Lon Horiuchi (Feb '12) 10 hr Karen Kraft 413
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,899 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC