Democrats demand Sessionsa recusal as lawmakers look for links between Moscow and Washington
Capitol Hill's two leading Democrats called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself this week from any probes involving President Trump's administration and its possible ties to the Russia government House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, said Wednesday that Mr. Sessions should be prohibited from overseeing any Justice Department investigations concerning the current White House and the Kremlin as reports emerge surrounding conversations said to have occurred between Moscow and Mr. Trump's aides prior to the president's swearing-in last month.
|Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl...
|23 min
|White Coat
|47
|russians near usa main land
|26 min
|Political Atheist
|28
|Hey The democrat and republican topix erased
|1 hr
|Truth
|1
|Refugee weapons seized
|1 hr
|Aponi
|5
|Mexican women busted for illegal voting
|1 hr
|Aponi
|6
|Demos why not vote in mexican elections
|2 hr
|Aponi
|2
|Mexican boycott
|2 hr
|Go home
|1
|Whatever happened to FBI HRT sniper, Lon Horiuchi (Feb '12)
|10 hr
|Karen Kraft
|413
