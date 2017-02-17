DC's Assisted Suicide Law Goes Into Effect Over The Weekend

The District of Columbia's Death with Dignity Act takes effect Saturday as Republicans opponents on Capitol Hill were unable to block the new law. Although the new D.C. law was submitted to the House and Senate on January 6 for a 30-legislative-day review period under the Home Rule Act, House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz could not convince his Senate counterpart, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson, to take up the issue.

