DC Police Gun Down Armed Robber In Anacostia
Washington, D.C., police have gunned down an armed robber in Anacostia who refused to drop his weapon after coming into contact with the cops. After the armed robbery suspect fled the apparent scene of his crimes, locals pursued the man and attracted the attention of police, WTOP reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Desperate liars do desperate things!
|5 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
|Stop discrimination
|6 min
|Think
|2
|Chicken little the un American demo troll
|11 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|3
|Fox news and Von Tramp conman as well as suppor...
|16 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|Republicans blamed Obama for everything under t...
|19 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|Fox news exclusive
|21 min
|Aponi
|1
|De Vos
|59 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC