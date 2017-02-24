DC Officers Shot: 2 Cops Hurt But Sta...

DC Officers Shot: 2 Cops Hurt But Stable, Suspect Dead

5 hrs ago

Two Washington, D.C., police officers were shot Thursday night in the Trinidad neighborhood of the city and a suspect in those shootings is dead. The officers were in the area of Holbrook and Morse Streets NE around 10:40 p.m. to investigate gunshots heard in the area earlier that night, NBC 4 reported .

